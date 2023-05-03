Spire (SR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Spire Inc. SR reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 by 6%. The bottom line also improved 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.42 per share.

Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $1,123.4 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901 million by 24.7%. The top line also improved 27.5% from $880.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $863.1 million, up 35.8% from $635.7 million recorded in the prior-year period. This was due to an increase in natural gas purchased expenses, and higher operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income came in at $260.3 million, up 6.1% from $245.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 71.6% year over year to $47.2 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023 were $6.9 million compared with $6.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Mar 31, 2023 was $3,702.5 million compared with $2,958.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $179.9 million compared with $155.1 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Spire narrowed its fiscal 2023 net economic earnings guided range to $4.20-$4.30 per share from $4.15-$4.35 per share (prior guidance).



The company expects its 10-year capital investment to be $7 billion. This planned investment is expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2023 is projected at $700 million, including Midstream expansion for Spire Storage.

Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Sempra Energy SRE is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.76 per share.



SRE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently expected to be 4.55%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $8.96.



NewJersey Resources NJR is slated to report fiscal second-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.2 per share.



NJR’s long-term earnings growth is currently expected to be 6%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.63, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.2%.



Northwest Natural NWN is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.22%.



NWN's long-term earnings growth is currently projected to be 3.7%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $2.68, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.51%.





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.