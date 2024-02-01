Spire (SR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

Spire Inc. SR reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.47 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 7.3%. However, the company’s bottom line declined 5.2% from $1.55 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $756.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $729 million by 3.8%. The top line, however, decreased 7% from $814 million registered in the year-ago quarter.

Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $617.4 million, down 7% from $663.8 million recorded in the prior-year period.



Operating income totaled $139.2 million compared with $150.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted an operating income of $139.9 million for the same quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 16% year over year to $50.6 million.

Segmental Performance

Gas Utility: Revenues from this segment totaled $715.2 million, down 2.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Gas Marketing: Revenues from this segment amounted to $36.3 million, down 51% from the prior-year quarter’s reported actual.



Midstream: Revenues from this segment totaled $14.9 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Other: This segment’s revenues amounted to $4.1 million, up 2.5% year over year.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, were $4.8 million compared with $5.6 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Dec 31, 2023, totaled $3,247.8 million compared with $3,554 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal first-quarter totaled $70 million against $170.8 million cash used in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Spire continues to expect its fiscal 2024 net economic earnings to be in the range of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.38 per share, higher than the company’s guided range.



SR continues to expect its 10-year capital investment to be $7.2 billion. This planned investment is projected to drive an annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 are expected to be $765 million, including $100 million for the Spire Storage West expansion.

Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.09 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.26%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.1% in the last four quarters.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share.



NFG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.9%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.3% in the last four quarters.



MDU Resources Group MDU is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.6% in the last four quarters.





Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.