Spire (SR) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Spire (SR). Shares have lost about 3.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Spire due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Spire's Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Fall Y/Y



Spire Inc. reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 42 cents per share, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.

Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $418.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million by 3.7%. The top line decreased 6.6% from $448 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $406.5 million, down 0.9% from $410.1 million recorded in the prior-year period.



Operating income came in at $12 million, down 68.3% from $37.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 59.4% year over year to $46.7 million.

Segmental Performance

Gas Utility: Earnings from this segment were $387.8 million, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. The increase primarily resulted from new rates.



Gas Marketing: Earnings from this segment were $23.1 million, down 64% from the prior-year quarter. The lower earnings were because of less favorable conditions and higher demand charges and storage costs.



Midstream: Earnings from this segment were $17.4 million, up 19.2% from the year-ago quarter, based on the optimization of withdrawal commitments at Spire Storage.



Other: Earnings from this segment were $4.3 million, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2023, were $5.3 million compared with $6.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Jun 30, 2023, was $3,553.3 million compared with $2,958.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months ended June 2023 was $404.1 million compared with $204.6 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Spire narrowed its fiscal 2023 net economic earnings guided range to $4.15-$4.25 per share from prior guidance of $4.20-$4.30.



The company expects its 10-year capital investment to be $7 billion. This planned investment is expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2023 is projected at $700 million.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 16.85% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Spire has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Spire has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.