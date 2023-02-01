Spire (SR) Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups 2023 View

Spire Inc. SR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 34.8%.



In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.14. The year-over-year improvement was due to the strong Gas Marketing segment’s performance.

Revenues

Total revenues were $814 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $535 million by 52.1%. The top line also improved by 46.6% from $555.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, operating expenses of $663.8 million increased 44.3% from the prior-year period’s $460.1 million due to an increase in natural gas purchased expenses.



The operating income was $150.2 million, up 57.6% from $95.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 52.4% year over year to $43.6 million for the reported quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $4.8 million compared with $6.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



The long-term debt (less current portion) as of Dec 31, 2022, was $3,156.3 million compared with $2,958.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Spire’s net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $91 million compared with the $55.7 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Spire expects net economic earnings per share to grow 5-7% over the long term.



Spire raised its fiscal 2023 net economic earnings guidance by 10 cents to $4.15-$4.35 per share.



Spire updated and expanded its 10-year capital investment plan through fiscal 2032 to be $7 billion, and the planned investment is expected to drive annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. The capital expenditure for fiscal 2023 is expected at $700 million.

Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

