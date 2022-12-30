Markets
SR.PRA

Spire Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

December 30, 2022 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.475), with shares changing hands as low as $22.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SR.PRA was trading at a 8.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.81% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SR.PRA shares, versus SR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

SR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SR) are off about 1.8%.

