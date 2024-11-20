Spire reports Q4 adjusted EPS (54c) vs. (78c) last year

Reports Q4 revenue $293.8M vs. $310.4M last year.
Read More on SR:
- Spire price target raised to $65 from $62 at Mizuho
- Spire Announces Key Leadership Changes for 2025
- Spire announces CFO Rasche to step down, Woodward to succeed
- SR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Spire boosts annual dividend to $3.14 from $3.02 per share
