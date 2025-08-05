Spire Reports Profit In Q3; Reaffirms FY25 Adj. Earnings Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported third quarter net income of $20.9 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a loss of $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings was $4.1 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $4.3 million, or $0.14 per share. Operating revenues increased to $421.9 million from $414.1 million, prior year.

Spire reaffirmed fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $4.40-$4.60. The company said it remains confident in ability to grow long-term adjusted earnings per share 5-7%.

