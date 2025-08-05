Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Spire Inc. SR reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of a cent per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents by 111.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 14 cents per share.

SR’s Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $421.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 2.16%. The top line also increased 1.9% from $414.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote

Highlights of SR’s Earnings Release

Operating expenses totaled $352.7 million, down 8% from $383.4 million recorded in the prior-year period.



Operating income totaled $69.2 million compared with $30.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 2.3% year over year to $49.9 million.

SR’s Segmental Performance

Gas Utility: The segment reported a loss on an adjusted earnings basis of $10 million compared with a loss of $11 million in the year-ago period, reflecting improvement at both Spire Missouri and Spire Alabama.



Gas Marketing: The segment’s adjusted earnings were $5.3 million compared with $1 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to the business being well-positioned to create value.



Midstream: Adjusted earnings from this segment totaled $16.2 million, up 16.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This increase was driven by higher storage earnings due to additional capacity and asset optimization, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses.



Other: This segment reported an adjusted loss of $7.4 million compared with a loss of $8.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

SR’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, were $13.1 million compared with $4.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of June 30, 2025, totaled $3.5 billion compared with $3.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $582.9 million compared with $829.5 million in the year-ago period.

SR’s 2025 Guidance

Spire continues to expect its fiscal 2025 earnings to be in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.50 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SR continues to expect its 10-year capital investment to be $7.4 billion. This planned investment is likely to drive annual rate-based growth of 7-8%.



Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are expected to be $875 million, up from the previous guidance of $840 million.

SR’s Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.32%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.6% in the past four quarters.



UGI Corporation UGI is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 12 cents per share.



UGI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 75.7% in the past four quarters.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pinned at $987.4 million.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UGI Corporation (UGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.