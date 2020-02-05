Spire Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Affirms Annual Long-term NEE Growth Target

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported first-quarter net economic earnings per share of $1.33, up from $1.30, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter total operating revenues declined to $566.9 million from $602.0 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $588.22 million for the quarter.

Spire Inc. also affirmed its annual long-term net economic earnings per share growth target of 4-7 percent.

The Spire board has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6225 per share, payable April 2, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2020.

