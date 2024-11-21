News & Insights

Spire price target raised to $75 from $73 at Wells Fargo

November 21, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Spire (SR) to $75 from $73 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s 2024 EPS came in below the guidance range. That said, the 5%-7% EPS growth target continues to be based on the original 2024 mid-point and management expects to be back in the range in 2026, assuming a reasonable rate case outcome in MO, Wells says.

