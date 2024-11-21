Spire price target raised to $75 from $73 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Spire (SR) to $75 from $73 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s 2024 EPS came in below the guidance range. That said, the 5%-7% EPS growth target continues to be based on the original 2024 mid-point and management expects to be back in the range in 2026, assuming a reasonable rate case outcome in MO, Wells says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.