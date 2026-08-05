Spire Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q3; Reaffirms FY26, FY27 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported third quarter net income of $211.2 million, compared to $20.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per common share for the quarter was $3.57, compared to $0.29 in the prior year. From continuing operations, the company posted a net loss of $42.6 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Adjusted loss from continuing operations was $15.7 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a loss of $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $420.2 million, up from $352.5 million in the comparable 2025 quarter.

Spire continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.90 - $4.10 per share. Spire continues to expect fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.40 - $5.60 from ongoing businesses, which reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Spire Tennessee. Also, the company reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings growth target of 5-7%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Spire shares are down 0.01 percent to $79.55.

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