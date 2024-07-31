Spire Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Lowers FY24 NEE Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Spire (SR) posted a third quarter net loss of $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.48 per share, a year ago. On a net economic earnings basis, loss was $4.3 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $18.6 million, or $0.42 per share, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues declined to $414.1 million from $418.5 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $362.5 million in revenue.

The company remains confident in ability to grow long-term NEE per share 5-7% driven by expected 7-8% annual utility rate base growth. Spire lowered fiscal 2024 NEE guidance range to $4.15-$4.25 per share compared to the prior range of $4.25-$4.45 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.