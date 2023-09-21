News & Insights

Spire Names Steven Lindsey President And CEO, Succeeding Suzanne Sitherwood

September 21, 2023

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR), a natural gas distribution company, Thursday announced the appointment of Steven Lindsey as president and chief executive officer, and a Board member, effective October 1.

Lindsey will succeed Suzanne Sitherwood, who announced earlier this year her intention to retire at the end of December.

Lindsey currently serves as Spire's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Prior to his 11 years in executive roles with Spire, he spent 23 years in the natural gas utility business at AGL Resources. He was president of Atlanta Gas Light, Chattanooga Gas and Florida City Gas and senior vice president of southern operations.

Sitherwood has served as Spire's president since 2011, and its chief executive officer since 2012. She will continue to serve as senior advisor and a member of the Board through December 31, 2023.

