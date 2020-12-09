Spire Inc. (SR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Spire Inc. (SR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.29, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SR was $64.29, representing a -26.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.96 and a 27.11% increase over the 52 week low of $50.58.

SR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). SR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports SR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.46%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.