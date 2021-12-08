Spire Inc. (SR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Spire Inc. (SR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.685 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.01, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SR was $63.01, representing a -19.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.95 and a 6.27% increase over the 52 week low of $59.29.

SR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). SR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -18.36%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.