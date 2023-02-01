Spire Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $87.2 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $51.9 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.6% to $814 million from $555.4 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $87.2 Mln. vs. $51.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $814 Mln vs. $555.4 Mln last year.

