Spire Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Spire Inc. (SR):

Earnings: -$25.2 million in Q3 vs. -$5.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q3 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$18.6 million or -$0.42 per share for the period.

Revenue: $418.5 million in Q3 vs. $448 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.