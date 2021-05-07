Spire Inc. Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported second quarter net economic earnings of $195.6 million or $3.71 per share, up from $144.0 million or $2.75 per share, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net income was $187.4 million or $3.55 per share, compared to $133.6 million or $2.54 per share, prior year.

Second quarter operating revenues increased to $1.11 billion from $715.5 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $773.79 million, for the quarter.

The Spire board has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.65 per share, payable July 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 11, 2021.

