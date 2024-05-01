Spire Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $204.3 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $179.2 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.6 million or $3.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $1.128 billion from $1.123 billion last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $204.3 Mln. vs. $179.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.58 vs. $3.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.128 Bln vs. $1.123 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.45

