Spire Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $169.7 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $183.4 million, or $3.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $3.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.3% to $880.9 million from $1.105 billion last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $169.7 Mln. vs. $183.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.27 vs. $3.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.11 -Revenue (Q2): $880.9 Mln vs. $1.105 Bln last year.

