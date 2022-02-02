Spire Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $51.9 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $85.1 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.6 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $555.4 million from $512.6 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $51.9 Mln. vs. $85.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $555.4 Mln vs. $512.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $4.00

