Spire Inc. Posts Narrower Economic Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported a fourth quarter net economic loss of $0.37 per share compared to a loss of $0.54, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter operating revenues increased to $251.9 million from $225.6 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $298.07 million, for the quarter.

Spire Inc. has increased its long-term NEE per share earnings growth target to 5-7%. The company projects fiscal 2021 NEE per share to be in the range of $4.00-$4.20.

