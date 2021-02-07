Spire Inc. Just Beat EPS By 25%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.4% to close at US$65.10 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues missed the mark, coming in 13% below forecasts, at US$513m. Statutory profits were a real bright spot in contrast, with per-share profits of US$1.65 being a notable 25% above what the analysts were modelling. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:SR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Spire are now predicting revenues of US$1.90b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 5.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 128% to US$4.24. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.08 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of US$69.40, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Spire, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$74.00 and the most bearish at US$66.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Spire's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.4% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.0%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Spire is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Spire following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Spire going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Spire (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.