Spire Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $175.1 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $169.7 million, or $3.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $1.123 billion from $880.9 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $175.1 Mln. vs. $169.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.33 vs. $3.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.123 Bln vs. $880.9 Mln last year.

