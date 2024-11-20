News & Insights

Spire Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Performance

November 20, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Spire Inc. reported a strong fiscal 2024 performance with net income climbing to $250.9 million, highlighting a solid 5-7% long-term adjusted EPS growth target. Key drivers included increased earnings in its gas utility sector due to new rates and reduced operational expenses, while midstream gains were boosted by higher storage capacity and strategic acquisitions. However, gas marketing earnings fell, reflecting a return to normal market conditions. Spire projects fiscal 2025 EPS to range between $4.40 and $4.60, backed by robust capital investment plans.

