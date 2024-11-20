Spire Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$25.9 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$31.1 million, or -$0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$27.6 million or -$0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $293.8 million from $310.4 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$25.9 Mln. vs. -$31.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.51 vs. -$0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $293.8 Mln vs. $310.4 Mln last year.

