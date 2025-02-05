Spire Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $77.5 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $81.3 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Spire Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.1 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.6% to $669.1 million from $756.6 million last year.

Spire Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.5 Mln. vs. $81.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $669.1 Mln vs. $756.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40–$4.60

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.50 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.