Spire Healthcare Unveils £5 Million Share Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Spire Healthcare Group has announced a £5 million share buyback program to enhance shareholder value by reducing its issued share capital. The buyback will be conducted through Deutsche Numis on the London Stock Exchange, running until December 2024. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to boosting investor returns in a competitive market.

