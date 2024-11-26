Spire Healthcare Strengthens Stock Position with Share Buyback

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spire Healthcare Group PLC has repurchased 38,981 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 217.50 to 220.00 GBp per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 403,309,411, which equates to the total voting rights in the company. This strategic move may interest investors as it reflects the company’s confidence in its valuation and potential for long-term growth.

For further insights into GB:SPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.