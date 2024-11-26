Spire Healthcare Strengthens Stock Position with Share Buyback

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.
Spire Healthcare Group PLC has repurchased 38,981 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 217.50 to 220.00 GBp per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 403,309,411, which equates to the total voting rights in the company. This strategic move may interest investors as it reflects the company’s confidence in its valuation and potential for long-term growth.
