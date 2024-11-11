Spire Healthcare Executes Share Buyback Program

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,000 of its shares on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 215.0810 GBp. The shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 403,818,352, which influences the voting rights for shareholders. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

