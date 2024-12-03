News & Insights

Spire Healthcare Executes Share Buyback on LSE

December 03, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 17,444 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 225.00 to 226.50 GBp. This move reduces the company’s total shares in issue to 403,097,028, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and interest calculations. Investors may view this as a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and market confidence.

