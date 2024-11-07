News & Insights

Spire Healthcare Executes Share Buyback on LSE

November 07, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Spire Healthcare has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 215 to 219 pence per share as part of its share buyback programme. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the total number of shares in issue at 403,938,352. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health, enticing investors interested in its stock performance.

