Spire Healthcare Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Spire Healthcare has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 215 to 219 pence per share as part of its share buyback programme. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the total number of shares in issue at 403,938,352. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health, enticing investors interested in its stock performance.

For further insights into GB:SPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.