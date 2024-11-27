Spire Healthcare Enhances Value Through Share Buyback

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.
Spire Healthcare Group PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the highest price paid per share being 219.00 GBp. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 403,259,411, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, continues to strengthen its financial position, appealing to investors interested in healthcare stocks.
