Spire Healthcare Announces Share Buyback Completion

November 21, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Spire Healthcare Group has executed a share buyback, purchasing 50,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback programme. The shares, bought at an average price of 218.9685 GBp, will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 403,447,047. This move is part of Spire’s strategy to enhance shareholder value while maintaining its strong position as a leading healthcare provider in the UK.

