Spire Global Wins $2.5 Mln Contract To Provide Satellite Weather Data

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR), Thursday announced that it has secured a $2.5 million contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for satellite weather data.

The 9-month contract is part of NOAA's Commercial Weather Data Pilot Ocean Surface Winds Pilot Study, evaluating how commercial satellite observations can improve measurements of ocean surface winds.

Under the deal, commencing September 10, 2025, the company will deliver Global Navigation Satellite System Reflectometry data in near real-time, focusing on ocean surface wind speeds.

In the pre-market hours, Spire's stock is trading at $8.90, up 1.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

