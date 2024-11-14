Spire Global upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee upgraded Spire Global (SPIR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $20, up from $8, after the company announced a “transformational” $241M deal to sell the Maritime business to Kpler. If the deal closed today, it is “hard to avoid the conclusion” that the remaining business is worth “far more” than $127M in enterprise value, the analyst tells investors.

