Spire Global (SPIR) Price Target Increased by 12.41% to 15.71

The average one-year price target for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) has been revised to $15.71 / share. This is an increase of 12.41% from the prior estimate of $13.97 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.44% from the latest reported closing price of $13.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire Global. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 36.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPIR is 0.06%, an increase of 24.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 12,022K shares. The put/call ratio of SPIR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 1,875K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lane Generational holds 745K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 28.79%.

Geode Capital Management holds 670K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 33.97% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 525K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 10.61% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 418K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPIR by 11.65% over the last quarter.

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