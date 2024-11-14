Spire Global rises 11.5%

Spire Global (SPIR) is up 11.5%, or $1.55 to $15.00.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SPIR:
- Spire Global upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig-Hallum
- Spire Global price target raised to $16 from $9 at Baird
- Spire Global Sells Maritime Business to Kpler for $241M
- Spire Global rises 19.7%
- Spire Global rises 25.3%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.