Spire Global Receives IDIQ Contract From NASA With $476 Mln Ceiling

October 05, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) a provider of space services, said on Thursday that it has been awarded a Multiple-Award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity or IDIQ contract by NASA to provide Earth observation data for the agency's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition or CSDA Program. The contract will be for five years with the opportunity to compete for task orders under a $476 million shared ceiling amongst all contractors selected.

"Spire will provide NASA with its comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata and ancillary information from its fully deployed satellite constellation to support NASA's Earth science research and application activities," the company said.

