Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $7.39. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4% loss over the past four weeks.

Spire Global’s share price has been rising for the past few days after the company won a $9.4 million from the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) to provide satellite weather data as well as its involvement in the launch of the first commercial space situational awareness constellation for NorthStar. It seems like such favorable news have cumulatively resulted in its latest share price hike.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%. Revenues are expected to be $29.23 million, up 30.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Spire Global, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SPIR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Spire Global, Inc. is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $5.08. RKLB has returned -7.2% in the past month.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.6% over the past month to -$0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -12.5%. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

