Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Moves 28.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares ended the last trading session 28.1% higher at $10.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Spire Global recently joined forces with Signal Ocean to drive the digitization of the maritime economy by providing its unique, proprietary datasets that are relevant for precise monitoring of the maritime domain. This must have led to the latest uptick in SPIR’s share price.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%. Revenues are expected to be $29.23 million, up 30.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Spire Global, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SPIR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Spire Global, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Another stock from the same industry, Airbus Group (EADSY), closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $40.64. Over the past month, EADSY has returned 2.3%.

Airbus Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +16.7% over the past month to $0.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Airbus Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

