Spire Global Gets Contract From National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) was awarded a $2.8 million, 12-month contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for satellite weather data. The contract is part of NOAA's Commercial Weather Data Pilot Ocean Surface Winds Pilot Study.

Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire, said: "We are proud to partner with NOAA to utilize our satellite technology and capabilities, enabling NOAA to improve weather forecasts, advance climate research, and provide cost-effective and regular monitoring of surface winds that complements existing observation systems."

