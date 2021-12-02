Markets
Spire Global Gains More Than 7% On Deal To Support Minehub With Bulk Carrier Data

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares are trading more than 7 percent on Thursday morning after the provider of space-based data said Minehub Technologies Inc will use its satellite and terrestrial automatic identification system data, global vessel tracking data, and vessel characteristics for improved carrier vessel data for bulk carriers. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

On Wednesday, Spire has completed the acquisition of exactEarth Ltd., a leader in the space-based maritime data and analytics Industry.

Currently, shares of Spire are at $4.45, up 7.22 percent from the previous close of $4.15 on a volume of 744,117. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.11-$19.50 on average volume of 1,857,638.

