Spire Global Climbs On Collaboration With Nvidia For AI-Driven Weather Prediction

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares are gaining more than 29 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced its plan to enhance AI-driven weather prediction in collaboration with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

The collaboration will help Spire to deliver differentiated forecast products that are computationally infeasible using traditional NWP models.

SPIR is currently at $15.11, up 23.09 percent from the previous close of $12.28 on a volume of 4,288,052.

