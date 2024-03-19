News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Spire Global Climbs On Collaboration With Nvidia For AI-Driven Weather Prediction

March 19, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) shares are gaining more than 29 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced its plan to enhance AI-driven weather prediction in collaboration with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

The collaboration will help Spire to deliver differentiated forecast products that are computationally infeasible using traditional NWP models.

SPIR is currently at $15.11, up 23.09 percent from the previous close of $12.28 on a volume of 4,288,052.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SPIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.