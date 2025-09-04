Markets
SPIR

Spire Global Bags $11.1 Mln Contract From NOAA; Stock Up In Pre-Market

September 04, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR), a provider of space-based data, analytics, and services, said on Thursday that it has bagged an $11.1 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

Under the terms, Spire will provide global navigation satellite system (GNSS) radio occultation (RO) data for a one-year period until September 18, 2026.

The company's near-real-time GNSS-RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric measurements, including pressure, humidity, temperature, and others.

NOAA, together with NASA, the U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy, will integrate Spire's GNSS-RO data into their weather and space weather models, while additional American and international agencies will leverage the data to strengthen forecasts and advance climate research.

SPIR was up by 3.17% at $9.10 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.