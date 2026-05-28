Spire Gains From Expanding Regulated Operations Despite Ongoing Risks

Spire Inc. SR benefits from its focus on regulated utility operations, strategic acquisitions and divestitures, boosting the company’s financial performance. Systematic capital investment for infrastructure development enhances service reliability and supports long-term growth.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company faces risks from subsidiary dependence, regulatory risks and compliance costs, which may pressure Spire’s profitability.

SR’s Tailwinds

Spire benefits from expanding its regulated utility operation through strategic acquisitions and divestitures of non-core assets. This improves operational efficiency, strengthens earnings stability and supports overall financial performance. The company is focusing on its core regulated utility operations by divesting non-core assets, including Spire Marketing and Spire Storage, while Spire Mississippi remains held for sale.



The company completed the Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee acquisition, adding nearly 3,800 miles of distribution and transmission pipelines in Tennessee and more than 200,000 customers to Spire's existing customer base. SR continues to expand its operations in the rapidly growing Nashville market.



The company’s systematic capital investments for infrastructure upgradation and maintenance help to provide safe and reliable service to customers and drive long-term growth. Spire invested $386 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and plans to invest $797 million in fiscal 2026. SR aims to invest $4.8 billion under its five-year capital program and $11.2 billion over 10 years. Nearly 70% are allocated to strengthening system safety and reliability, while about 19% are dedicated to customer growth. These investments support rate base growth of 7% in Missouri and 7.5% in Tennessee.

SR’s Headwinds

Spire is a holding company with no significant assets. It is dependent on its subsidiaries for cash flow and dividend distributions. Any failure by the subsidiaries to generate stable earnings and cash flow can adversely impact the company’s financial flexibility, liquidity position, debt obligations and shareholder returns.



The company remains subject to numerous environmental, safety and regulatory compliance requirements. Any failure to meet these standards may increase costs, cause service interruptions and pressure the margin.

Price Performance of SR

In the past three months, Spire shares have plunged 8.3% compared with the industry’s 5.1% fall.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector include American States Water AWR, Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC and Clean Energy Fuels CLNE. ALL stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.71, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10.09%. AWR's dividend yield is 2.62%



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure's 2026 sale is pegged at $3.81billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.82%. BIPC dividend yield is 4.38%



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Energy Fuels' 2026 sales is pegged at $433.60 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 2.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLNE’s 2026 earnings has moved up 25% in the past 60 days.

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Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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