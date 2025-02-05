SPIRE Earnings Results: $SR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPIRE ($SR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, missing estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $669,100,000, missing estimates of $779,199,120 by $-110,099,120.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SPIRE Insider Trading Activity

SPIRE insiders have traded $SR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B. HAMPTON (President, AL & MS) sold 1,472 shares for an estimated $99,521

ADAM W. WOODARD (Treasurer) sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $77,590

PAUL D KOONCE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $73,610

GERARD J. GORLA (VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $32,409

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SPIRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of SPIRE stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SPIRE Government Contracts

We have seen $27,800 of award payments to $SR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.