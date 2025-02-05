SPIRE Earnings Results: $SR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPIRE ($SR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, missing estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $669,100,000, missing estimates of $779,199,120 by $-110,099,120.
SPIRE Insider Trading Activity
SPIRE insiders have traded $SR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH B. HAMPTON (President, AL & MS) sold 1,472 shares for an estimated $99,521
- ADAM W. WOODARD (Treasurer) sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $77,590
- PAUL D KOONCE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $73,610
- GERARD J. GORLA (VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $32,409
SPIRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of SPIRE stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 976,420 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,703,301
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 582,967 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,227,849
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 387,474 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,073,125
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 292,280 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,667,521
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 279,058 shares (+844.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,777,812
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 263,400 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,724,186
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 245,733 shares (+239.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,535,373
SPIRE Government Contracts
We have seen $27,800 of award payments to $SR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROVIDE GAS UTILITY FOR KC FACILITY.: $27,800
