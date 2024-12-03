Spire better positioned with leadership changes, says Stifel

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen keeps a Buy rating on Spire Global (SPIR) following the company’s CEO and leadership changes. Spire is now better positioned to enhance its product offering, and build new assets at scale, while improving its financial performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the sale of the Maritime business will improve profitability. Spire’s fundamentals remain strong, contends Stifel.
