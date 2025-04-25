Spire Appoints Scott Doyle As President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) announced the appointment of Scott Doyle as president and chief executive officer and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Scott, who most recently served as Spire's executive vice president and chief operating officer, succeeds Steve Lindsey. The company noted that the management change is not the result of any material or unexpected financial events.

Scott currently serves on the board of directors of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Regional Business Council and the Southern Gas Association. He also serves on the Engineering Advisory Council of Texas A&M University.

