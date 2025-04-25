Markets
SR

Spire Appoints Scott Doyle As President & CEO - Quick Facts

April 25, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) announced the appointment of Scott Doyle as president and chief executive officer and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Scott, who most recently served as Spire's executive vice president and chief operating officer, succeeds Steve Lindsey. The company noted that the management change is not the result of any material or unexpected financial events.

Scott currently serves on the board of directors of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Regional Business Council and the Southern Gas Association. He also serves on the Engineering Advisory Council of Texas A&M University.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.