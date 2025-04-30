Spire And Myriota Expand Partnership To Launch 16 New IoT-Enabled Satellites

(RTTNews) - Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR), a space-based data and analytics provider, has expanded its partnership with IoT company Myriota through a new Space Services agreement.

Under this deal, Spire will design, build, and operate 16 additional satellites equipped with second-generation payloads tailored for Myriota's IoT network.

This launch will boost Myriota's operational satellite count to over 40, enhancing global coverage for its IoT connectivity platform. Since 2021, Myriota has used Spire's hosted satellite infrastructure to deploy its network software cost-effectively, and this latest move marks its entry into dedicated space hardware via Spire's Space Services.

Spire CEO Theresa Condor highlighted that the partnership reflects the growing importance of space in shaping future communication networks. She noted the collaboration's evolution from software hosting to hardware integration to close connectivity gaps in global IoT.

Myriota CEO Ben Cade stated that their satellite-linked IoT sensors are transforming industries by improving efficiency through long-lasting, low-power networks. He emphasized that expanding the satellite constellation with Spire will bring these benefits to more sectors and countries, enhancing operational intelligence for customers worldwide.

SPIR is currently trading at $9.54, or 1.85% lower on the NYSE.

